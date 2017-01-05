A television program for adults with developmental disabilities is shut down after their equipment was stolen early Thursday morning.

One of the 50 students affected is Scott Mckern. His passion is movies, and he has nearly 900 movies in his collection.

Mckern has down syndrome, but he's able to experience a little bit of the action in a television program through Developmental Disability Service Organization in Sacramento.

He's learning so much from audio engineering to acting, but now all of his work is at a halt.

Someone came in and stole their cameras and other equipment so their program is shut down.

"I feel sad," Mckern said. "I don't know why people coming to my program and stealing something."

Mckern worked on a reality series breaking down stereotypes of down syndrome where he's shared personal stories about life and love.

Now his program director, Dennis Curry, is trying to figure out what to do.

This is the second time someone came in and stole their equipment.

They were actually planning on starting up production again next week.

