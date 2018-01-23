Escapee from San Joaquin County Honor Farm located by authorities in Stockton

An outstanding escapee from the San Joaquin County Honor Farm has been located and detained by authorities in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Leonard Earl Barnes was located by authorities in a vehicle in the area of Milton Road and Wilson Way in Stockton, officials said.

Barnes was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the San Joaquin County Jail and booked for felony escape charge.

Barnes, who was being held for possession of a stolen vehicle, initially escaped on Jan. 20, according to the sheriff's office.

