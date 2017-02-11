Evacuation and Shelter in place notice lifted in Wilton

Closeup of high water flooding on neighborhood street. (Photo: KSwinicki, KSwinicki)

The Evacuation and Shelter in place notice has been lifted for Wilton residents as the water is receding and roads are beginning to open, according to Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services (OES).

There was one levee breach confirmed at the end of Peach Lane off Dillard, according to Reclamation District 800.

OES had tweeted out for residents in Wilton to Shelter in Place. There was some overtopping at Green Rd., and that’s why OES sent the shelter in place message to Wilton residents.

The rest of the levees were overtopping because the river is running high and exceeding flood stage at some points, according to an OES official.

