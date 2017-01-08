Evacuation center opens in Elk Grove for storm

Drops of rain on glass , rain drops on clear window (Photo: 007ea8_930)

The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD), in cooperation with the American Red Cross, opened an evacuation center at the Pavilion in Elk Grove Regional Park, 9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road.

Access the center through Gate 5 on E. Stockton Boulevard. The evacuation center will remain open overnight and will be open as needed.

The center is staffed with volunteers and will provide snacks to those in need. Evacuees are asked to bring prescription medications, glasses, extra clothes, pillows, blankets, personal hygiene supplies, identification and other important documents.

Evacuees should also bring special items for children including diapers, formula and toys.

Due to limited capacity, only service animals will be allowed in the evacuation center. For those who have pets, parking is available adjacent to the evacuation center. In addition, there is an adjacent area designated for those who bring large animals, such as horses.

