Evacuation order issued for Eastridge Development in Fairfield

The Fairfield Fire Department has issued an advisory evacuation order for the Eastridge Development community in Fairfield.
According to a press release from the fire department, the order has been issued due to the progress of the fire and increase in winds. All residents of the Eastridge Development in southwest Fairfield are encouraged to evacuate their homes.
An evacuation center is open at the Allan Witt Park Sports Complex.
This Advisory Evacuation only applies to the Eastridge Development.
An information line has been established, 707-428-7320. Do not call the dispatch center for information or with questions. Residents are encouraged to subscribe to the Nixle Alert System by texting 94533 to 888777.
