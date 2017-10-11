Evacuation order issued for Eastridge Development in Fairfield

KENWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 10: A fuel truck sits in a stagin area as the Nuns Fire burns in the hills behind it on October 10, 2017 in Kenwood, California. Fifteen people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 2,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

The Fairfield Fire Department has issued an advisory evacuation order for the Eastridge Development community in Fairfield.

According to a press release from the fire department, the order has been issued due to the progress of the fire and increase in winds. All residents of the Eastridge Development in southwest Fairfield are encouraged to evacuate their homes.

An evacuation center is open at the Allan Witt Park Sports Complex.



This Advisory Evacuation only applies to the Eastridge Development.

An information line has been established, 707-428-7320. Do not call the dispatch center for information or with questions. Residents are encouraged to subscribe to the Nixle Alert System by texting 94533 to 888777.

© 2017 KXTV-TV