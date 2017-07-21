Evacuation order lifted for California town

Image of the Detwiler Fire. (Photo: Courtesy:CAL FIRE)

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters in California have lifted an evacuation order for residents of a Gold Rush-era town that was threatened by a wildfire.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Andy Isolano said the order was ended Friday for residents of Mariposa near Yosemite National Park.

The historic town, popular with tourists headed to Yosemite, was cleared after the wildfire started Sunday.

The blaze has destroyed 58 homes and burned 115 square miles (298 square kilometers).

Many of the 5,000 people told to leave several foothill communities remain under evacuation orders as firefighters battle the ongoing blaze.

Isolano also says Highway 140 between Mariposa and Yosemite has been reopened.

Officials are investigating an injury accident involving a fire engine. No further details were available.



