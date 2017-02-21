Evacuation order remains after levee breach

Group of people under umbrellas in rain (Photo: Michael Blann, (c) Michael Blann)

An evacuation order remains in place Tuesday morning though San Joaquin County crews have stabilized a breached levee and at least temporarily halted the leak.

Forecasters say a flash flood warning is in effect.

The levee break along the San Joaquin River prompted an evacuation order Monday for about 500 people living in mainly ranch and farmlands near Manteca.

Manteca resident Dino Warda told television station KCRA that some farmers took their tractors and other equipment to the levee to help shore it up.

Water had been backing up almost to the top of the San Joaquin River levees before the downpour.

The atmospheric river of moisture that has saturated drought-parched ground with drenching storms in recent weeks returned with a vengeance after briefly focusing its fury on Southern California.

