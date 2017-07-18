KXTV
Evacuation orders issued for Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 1:35 PM. PDT July 18, 2017

Evacuation orders have been issued for the Detwiler Fire.

Located two miles east of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, the wildfire now covers 19,600 acres and is only 5 percent contained.

New mandatory and warning evacuations in effect for the following areas:

  • City of Mariposa, Mount Bullion Ridge Road from HWY 49N to CYA Road;
  • Old Toll Road between Corbett Creek Road and HWY 49N, including Corbert Creek Road.;
  • Mount Gains Road to No.9 Road including No.9 Road; Mount Bullion Cut off Road and Agua Fria Road from HWY 49N to HWY 140;
  • HWY 49N to Baxby Bridge to Agua Fria Road; Area known as Mount Bullion;
  • HWY 49N from Mount Bullion Ridge Road to Old Toll Road;
  • Pendola Garden Road from HWY 49N to Old Toll Road (Exit via Old Toll Road only)

Evacuation Advisories are in effect for the following areas: All of CYA Road.

An evacuation center has been established at Mariposa Elementary School, 7940 Mariposa Ave.

So far, one structure has been destroyed and one has been damaged. 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


