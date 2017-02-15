Evacuation put a crimp in Valentine's Day trade

OROVILLE, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Larry Wymore of Oroville shops at Collins and Denny Market on February 14, 2017 in Oroville. People had converged on the parking lot after news spread the store might be opening. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) (Photo: Elijah Nouvelage, 2017 Getty Images)

The timing of Oroville’s evacuation this week could hardly have been timed worse for some area businesses.

Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest shopping days of the year for businesses like jewelers and florists.

Over the weekend, as the reservoir level rose and concerns over the spillways began to heighten, Julie Jackson and her employees at the Oroville Flower shop worked feverishly to put together flower arrangements ordered for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.

Finally, Sunday afternoon, they took a break to "mess around and walk the dogs," Jackson said.

Then word came of the evacuation.

“Well, we’re just going to have to sit and wait like everybody else!” was Jackson’s thought at the time.

Valentine’s Day is the flower shop’s biggest holiday until Mothers’ Day, and one she counts on to get through the slower times. So when the evacuation was lifted Tuesday afternoon, she rushed back to town and galvanized her family, who immediately sprang into action.

“Yesterday in a two hour span we got 60-70 orders delivered,” she said, adding that she has a big family or they probably could not have made so many deliveries.

Nonetheless, the evacuation put a dent in her Valentine’s Day business – Jackson still has a cooler full of flowers and is offering a 25 percent discount on flowers for those looking to celebrate Valentine's Day retroactively.

“We’re here, so you can come get something pretty!” she said.

Likewise, Valentine’s Day is one of the top jewelry gift giving holidays, said Rudy Marcozzi of Marcozzi Jewelers.

Marcozzi said he was affected by being closed on some of his biggest shopping days – but hastened to add how pleased he was with the way Sheriff Kory Honea and Cal Fire handled the evacuation. The most important thing was that people were safe and no one was hurt, he said.

“We’ll lose some business, but our customers are real faithful – I’m sure we’ll pick it back up through the rest of the year,” he said.

The Patio Restaurant was one of the first to reopen after the evacuation was lifted, said kitchen manager Nathan Juanarena.

“We were really the only restaurant open besides the casino, so we filled up pretty quick,” he said.

They didn’t have their full staff back from evacuation however, so the restaurant was a little short staffed – but residents were so relieved to be back home they didn’t care.

Juanarena said that a construction boom for repair work on the dam could be a boon for area businesses, which could help to make up for this week’s lost revenues.

Jackson said she didn’t think the flower business would be greatly impacted by a construction boom – but like others, said she’s just happy to be back at home and in her shop.

“It’s a great community,” she said.

