Evacuation worries: Load up and look out

Rain is expected to hit the damaged Oroville dam Thursday, and Butte County Sheriffs are warning people to be prepared for another evacuation.

The Feather River is still running high in Oroville, which has several people on edge. Many are preparing for the worst.

“We basically sold out all trailers and trucks during the last evacuation. It looks like we may sell out today,” said Oroville U-Haul Manager Tara Nanasi.

Rental Trucks and trailers are selling out fast. Dave’s Neighborhood U-Haul has a steady flow of people looking to pack up their belongings and head to higher ground.

Oroville native Dan Franks got one of the last covered trailers. He took the first evacuation as a warning.

“I played around that dam a lot and there was erosion 30 years ago. I would want to wait around to find out what's going to happen," said Franks.

The heavy equipment operator now works in Colorado. He took time off work to move his mother and sister-in-law out of Oroville.

“Kimmy is getting sick. I think it’s from all the stress,” said Frank's mother-in-law, Carol Myers.

The uncertainty of the dam’s strength has been hard on her daughter, Kimmy. She is disabled and needs regular care.

“Once I leave here, I am not coming back," said Myers.

Just a few blocks from Myers' house, neighbors are also loading essentials in their car. Many were caught off guard by the first evacuation. If another failure at the Oroville dam happens, many want to be prepared to leave with more than the shirts on their back.

