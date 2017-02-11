Evacuations advised for Point Pleasant residents

Rain drops falling on an umbrella (Photo: BrianAJackson, BrianAJackson)

Evacuations are being advised for the residents of the Point Pleasant area, including the Glanville tract, due to the rising water, according to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services (OES).

The rising water may spill onto the roadways and cut off access. Some areas may see flooding in the next 24 hours

OES has urged residents to use Franklin and Bruceville heading north as the recommended evacuation route and if you need assistance there's an evacuation center at Pleasant Grove High School.

If you have a life-threatening emergency call 911 immediately.

