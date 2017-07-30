Evacuations issued due to wildfire in Tuolumne County

(Photo credit: Cal Fire TCU)

A series of mandatory evacuations are underway in Tuolumne County due to a wildfire in the area, according to Cal Fire.

The mandatory evacuations for the 150-acre fire have been issued on Algerine Road from Wards Ferry to Twist Road, and Old Wards Ferry to Richards Ranch Road.

Officials say structures near Hog Mountain are being threatened.

Stay with ABC10 as more information is released.

© 2017 KXTV-TV