Evacuations ordered as Atlas Fire moves south towards Solano County

On Tuesday afternoon, the Solano County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for Gordon Valley, Williams, Lambert, and Clayton Roads in Solano County.

Officials said the Atlas Fire jumped on Wooden Valley Road and was heading south towards homes.

At Solano county line where #AtlasFire is burning this hillside ranch. This is Wooden Valley Road. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/OUXVZfby1F — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) October 11, 2017

Just outside the road closures on Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield, people were anxiously waiting for their loved ones who had been evacuated.

"Sheriff was going door to door to tell people they have 30 minutes to get out," said Bridgete Clayland, who was waiting for her husband to get their pets.

Clayland said she didn't expect the fire to get that close to her home.

"[On Monday], it was really calm, no wind, we couldn't see any flames," said Clayland.

Clayland said she has lived in the area for 24 years and has received many evacuation warnings, but has never been forced to leave her home. Her biggest concerns were for her neighbors, especially those who were elderly and might have a harder time evacuating.

"I'm just hoping this is pre-emptive and nothing will happen," said Clayland.

