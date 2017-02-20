Evacuations ordered following levee breach along San Joaquin River

(Photo: ABC10 staff)

A levee breach along the San Joaquin River prompted officials to order evacuations near Manteca.

The leak in the levee has been temporarily halted as of 9:15 p.m., according to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services. Officials are calling it a temporary fix.

The fix appears to have stopped the leak, but an evaluation will be made in the morning. So, the evacuation order remains in effect at least until tomorrow.

Officials have said that the Woodward Park-area is not under the evacuation order.

Evacuees can go to the Lathrop Community Center at 5557 5th Street in Lathrop.

The San Joaquin OES is advising evacuees to take an emergency kit of prescriptions, documentation, clothing, pets and personal clothing.

Copyright 2017 KXTV