(Photo credit: Cal Fire)

A 50-acre wildfire in Calaveras County has prompted evacuations in the area, according to Cal Fire.

The location of the fire is by the corner of Quail Oaks Road and Oak Hill Drive near Valley Springs.

The areas under evacuation are Quail Oak Road from Crown Court to Butler Lane to Dale Lane and all of Covey Lane.

