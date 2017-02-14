Sutter-Yuba Salvation Army Captain Carlos Souza had to evacuate his Yuba City home, but came to the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville to help fellow evcacuees. (Photo: ABC10)

The possible failure of the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway changed the lives of nearly 200,000 people in a matter of minutes.

Cars, SUVs and trucks packed Highway 70 and 99 as people drove to find a safe place to stay.

One of those people was Salvation Army Captain and Yuba City resident Carlos Souza.

"I was able to leave my house," Souza said. "One shirt, other than this one, and a couple of boxes of pictures."

On Sunday night, Souza was one of tens of thousands who live downstream from Lake Oroville that were told to leave their homes.

Souza left with his wife and three children, swapping out his Yuba City home for a hotel room in Roseville. But instead of playing the waiting game, not knowing when he could go back home, he followed his calling as a Salvation Army Captain, and looked at ways he could help out.

"I couldn't be sitting somewhere and not doing anything," Souza said. "That's part of who we are, the Salvation Army. We are called to administer to people, to serve them."

Since Monday morning, Souza has been volunteering at an evacuation center at the Placer County Fairgrounds. He has been hundreds of meals to fellow evacuees, and helping dish out the hundreds of pillows and blankets people have donated.

"We cannot do what we do at the Salvation Army without the support of the community," Souza said. "In times like this, we need the continuation of their support."

Caring for others is something Souza has instilled in his children as well. His 17-year-old son interns at a local church, and like his father, wants to follow in his footsteps and become a pastor with the Salvation Army.

"He's really sold out on what we do," Souza said. "I guess we're doing something positive for them to follow so that's an honor and privilege for me too."

According to Souza, serving others is what the Salvation Army is all about. And Tuesday afternoon, Souza and everyone else got great news: the mandatory evacuations were lifted, and everyone could go back home.

"This is not a job," Souza said. "It's a calling."

The Placer County Fairgrounds is still open for evacuees, and they expect many people to stay through the night.

Happy to hear #OrovilleDam evacuation changed to warning, but many will stay tonight at #PlacerCounty shelter. Donations no longer needed. pic.twitter.com/PHujcFPY6M — Placer County (@PlacerCA) February 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 KXTV