Ex-boyfriend declared as murder suspect after police find blood in home and car

Photo of Salvador Garcia Jr., provided by the Colusa Police Department. (Photo: Courtesy: Colusa Police Department)

The 21-year-old Colusa woman who was reported missing last week just days after her family members were killed in a car accident was found dead in a Woodland parking lot. Now, her ex-boyfriend, Salvador Garcia Jr., is wanted for her death.

Karen Garcia was reported missing just days after she found out her sister and five others died in a wrong way crash on Jan. 7.

Police are still looking for Salvador Garcia, Karen's ex-boyfriend & father of their 2yo daughter. He was named a suspect after blood was found in their shared apartment and his car. DNA results are pending. pic.twitter.com/irCtnALvVz — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) January 16, 2018

During an investigation, police officials found evidence of a homicide when they went through her apartment. After receiving a tip on Sunday, Jan. 14, police found Karen's car and body at a Woodland parking lot. Salvador Garcia Jr., is Karen's ex-boyfriend and father to her daughter, was identified as a suspect her death.

Family and friends said they had hoped Karen just needed some time to mourn her sister's death, but that was not like her. She had left her wallet behind and her phone was turned off.

A manager at Granzella's, where Karen and her mother both worked, confirmed it was an employee and friend of Karen's who found her car in the Woodland parking lot. Karen's body was in the passenger seat.

Shortly after Karen's body was found, the Colusa Police Department announced the murder suspect was 22-year-old Salvador Garcia Jr.

According to Colusa Police Chief Josh Fitch, a family member confirmed picking up Salvador from Woodland, not far from the parking lot where Karen's body was found.

Fitch said when they did not see any activity from Karen's bank accounts or phone for a few days, they got a search warrant for her apartment to find clues of her whereabouts. On Friday, Jan. 12, they served the warrant and found a fair amount of blood in her apartment. Police also found blood in Salvador's car and are waiting for DNA results.

Fitch added that family is being cooperative. Salvador was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence last December. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Salavador Garcia Jr., call the Colusa Police Department at 530-458-7777.

© 2018 KXTV-TV