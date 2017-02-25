Ex-Labor Secretary Perez voted Dem chairman

Democrats have a new national party chairman and it's Tom Perez, who was labor secretary under President Barack Oback.
Perez won over Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman, in the second round of voting Saturday by Democratic National Committee members at their meeting in Atlanta.
Perez gave a speech before the vote, and he said Democrats face "a crisis of confidence" and a "crisis of relevance." He pledged to "take the fight" to Trump and "right-wing Republicans."
The Democrats' power-deficit is stark.
Republicans occupy the White House, run both chambers of Congress and control about two-thirds of U.S. statehouses.
Perez and Ellison each pledged to rebuild state and local parties, including in Republican-dominated states. Both said the party must capitalize on widespread opposition to Trump but also work to reach frustrated working-class voters who felt abandoned Democrats and embraced Trump.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs