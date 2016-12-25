Ex-Wham! singer George Michael dies, BBC News reports

(Photo: Getty Images)

George Michael, the English singer, songwriter, and record producer who rose to fame as a member of Wham!, died Sunday. He was 53.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," read a statement sent to USA TODAY by Michael's London-based publicist, Connie Filippello. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

The BBC was the first to report Michael's death.

