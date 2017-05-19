Experience life on the rails through someone else's eyes

Phil Sexton of that California State Railroad Museum says there's a mythology about trains that everybody loves. (Photo: ABC10)

It's a remarkable pictorial look at the romance of railroading.

Twenty images taken from submissions by over 100 photographers from 30 states and 10 countries are all on display at the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento. According to their website, the exhibit showcases, "the impressive award-winning photographs from the prestigious Center for Railroad Photography & Art's 2016 John E. Gruber Creative Photography Awards Program."

Phil Sexton of the California State Railroad Museum says there's a mythology about trains.

"Everyone loves trains," Sexton said.

The display of iconic photos is divided into two sections: mobile photos taken and the most evocative railroad photos of all-time. All on display at one amazing place to celebrate the history of railroading. The photos will remain on display until early 2018.

