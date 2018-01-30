Experts say not all dogs need vaccines as first dog flu case reported in Sacramento

The flu season hasn’t just been tough for humans – it’s also affecting our four-legged friends.

According to Zoetis, the first case of the dog flu in Sacramento was reported this week.

“Before yesterday, all the cases had been confined to the Bay Area. We knew it was a matter of time, but it actually got over here quicker than I think most of us predicted,” said Dr. Kelly Byam from the Abel Pet Clinic in Elk Grove.

Zoetis reports there have been more than 140 confirmed cases of the canine influenza in Northern California in the last four weeks, but none in the Greater Sacramento Area until now.

"Now is the time to not be petrified, but to be prepared. It's going to take a series of two vaccinations, and the vaccines aren't for everyone. They're not for the stay at home dogs. These are for the dogs that are going to either dog shows, doggy day cares, dog parks, kennels, and groomers," said Dr. Kelly Byam from the Abel Pet Clinic in Elk Grove.

Dr. Byam suggests pet owners keep their dogs home and stay away from dog parks for a while.

“Put off that grooming appointment unless you have a mobile groomer that comes to you. I would put off any doggy daycare, any kenneling right now. The first case in San Jose spread so quickly throughout the San Jose area, and we’ve had just once case here. We don’t know how quickly that’s going to spread,” she adds.

To learn more about preventing the spread of the dog flu, www.dogflu.com

