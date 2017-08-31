Eyewitness video shows capture of police shooting suspect

Several eyewitness videos show a glimpse of the intense moments leading up to and the capture of the suspect wanted in the killing of a Sheriff’s Deputy and two California highway patrol officers in Sacramento on Wednesday.

Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, 32, of Castro Valley fired a high powered assault rifle at police before leading authorities on chase from the Ramada hotel on Fulton Avenue and Auburn Boulevard until he crashed near El Camino High school, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

That shoot out resulted in the shooting death of 21-year veteran Deputy Robert French and injuries of two undercover CHP Officers whose identities are not being revealed.

Raj Singh works at Primetime Autos just across the street from the hotel where the shooting began. He said he heard more than 15 shots and was told by police to hide inside his business for safety.

Gino Abuseneineh is the owner of a used car sales lot along Fulton Avenue. His business security cameras caught part of the pursuit of Littlecloud, driving a stolen gray dodge challenger on the wrong side of the road nearly clipping a police vehicle.

"I really feel sorry for the police officers that got harmed and injured,” said Abuseneineh. “This just shouldn't be happened in this area. It's a very peaceful area."

Another eye witness near the scene of the suspects crash near El Camino High School shows a dazed Littlecloud crawling out of the crashed vehicle and several armed officers closing in to arrest him.

