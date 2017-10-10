Facebook activates safety check for Norhern California fires

Flames consume a home as an out of control wildfire move through the area on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

Facebook activated its crisis safety check feature for residents affected by the nearly one dozen wildfires ripping through Northern California.

The fires have claimed 11 lives, injured at least 100, and destroyed about 1,500 homes and buildings since starting late Sunday evening. Together, the fires have been among the deadliest in the state's history.

Facebook Crisis Check for Northern California fires. (Photo: Screenshot, Facebook.com)

The feature allows users to tell friends and family on their Facebook feeds that they are OK during natural disasters or any other crisis event. The check links to articles, photos and videos for users to stay updated throughout the incident, and allows for other forms of community help, like fundraisers.

To find which of your friends and family have marked themselves safe, visit facebook.com/crisisresponse

