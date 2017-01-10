100-year-old tree falls on house in Carmichael

A 100-year-old tree fell on a house in Carmichael Tuesday, causing thousands of dollars in damage but sparing the life of the homeowner and his pet dogs.

Ray Frost told ABC10 News he was home to make lunch when he heard the wind pick up.

"I was in the kitchen and it sounded like thunder broke loose,” Frost said. “The back porch was peeling up because the root ball took the back porch with it. It looked like slow motion coming down and crashing into the house.”

The tree crashed through the roof, destroying Frost's master bedroom.

In total, Frost estimates there will be up to $100,000 worth of damage. Lifting the tree off the house alone will cost as much as $25,000.

Copyright 2016 KXTV