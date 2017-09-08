Fairfield police asking public to help find homicide suspects

Fairfield Police Department releases sketches of two homicide suspects (Photo: Fairfield Police Department)

The Fairfield Police Department is searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a homicide.

On December 10, 2015 the department began a homicide investigation into the death of 68-year-old, William Freeman, who was found dead on the 800 block of Sunset Court, according to Fairfield police.

Police determined the cause of death was from a gunshot wound and began to follow up on leads and talk to potential witnesses. The investigation resulted in the sketches of two unidentified men believed to be involved in the homicide.

Fairfield Police are asking anyone who may recognize either of the suspects to contact the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.

You can also call our 24-hour tip line at (707) 428-7345 or Solano CrimeStoppers at (707) 644-7867, or text "TIP FAIRFIELDPD" followed by your message to 888777. Callers and texters can remain anonymous.

