Fairfield Police investigate shooting leaving a man with life-threatening injury

The Fairfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

A shooting was reported at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday in the 1400 Block of West Texas Street. When officers arrived on scene they found evidence of a shooting that occurred in between two businesses.

A little after officers arrived, a victim arrived at a hospital from a gunshot wound in his lower torso. The victim was driven by a friend and his injury considered life-threatening.

Witnesses described the shooter as a young man who was wearing a dark sweatshirt and fled southbound through a trailer park, police say.

The suspect has not been identified or found.

This is an active investigation so if yu have any information on the shooting contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300 or Solano CrimeStoppers at (707) 644-7867.

