Fallen tree ruptures gas lines due to weather conditions

A tree toppled over due to the storm and in the process landed on a home and ruptured underground electrical and gas lines. (Photo: Modest Fire Department)

Friday has been a busy day for Fire crews in Modesto due to the storm conditions that have caused high winds and saturated oils.

Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. there was approximately 79 storm related calls that included downed trees. power lines and traffic accidents, according to Modesto Fire.

Around noon fire crews were called to Longbridge Drive to take care of a working structure fire caused by a Cypress tree that fell on a house and ruptured underground electrical and gas lines.

According to Modesto Fire, the electrical lines sparked and ignited the leaking gas then the tree caught fire. The crew onsite was able to extinguish the tree and protect the house the tree landed on as well as a next door home the fire was threatening.

Both homes were evacuated, no injuries reported and neither home had any fire damage, said Modesto Fire.

Today has proven to be a busy day for fire crews with storm-related calls + 2 structure fires. Info: https://t.co/N2i893RoqE pic.twitter.com/WmUQu3yhPj — Modesto Fire (@ModestoFire) February 18, 2017

