Families and activists remember people killed in gun violence in Sacramento

The Sacramento chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence held a concert Sunday evening as part a nationwide event at Westminster Presbyterian Church to remember the victims of America's gun violence.

Amanda Wilcox, of Sacramento, was there in memory of her daughter Laura who was killed 16 years ago.

"She was filling in at the Nevada County Behavioral Health Department and a gunman came in and shot her four times at point blank range," Wilcox said. "I don't know if it's a survival mechanism so I didn't want to know because as long as I didn't know I could keep hoping. Laura would've called me. She knows I worry."

"It doesn't go away ever so it's funny when people say well I don't want to remind you about it and they ask something about it," Wilcox said. "What do you think I've forgotten? It's something I think about every minute of everyday."

Wilcox and her husband are members in the Sacramento chapter of the Brady Campaign to educate people about gun violence prevention and advocate for gun control.

"There was so much she could've done," Wilcox said. "So much capability she was incredibly organized, disciplined, and able and people were so drawn to her. I thought there was so much she could've done."

