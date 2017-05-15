Families still searching for multiple missing mothers in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend, many families in the San Antonio area spent Mother's Day without their mother.

What happened to them still remains a mystery and there's been very little to shed light on what led up to their disappearance.

Sadly, they're still active cases but with no new leads as with the case of 70-year-old Maria Llamas who disappeared nearly six months ago.

"Before my mother's disappearance, she didn't know who she was. In her mind, she was a young girl living with her parents," Margie Llamas, Maria’s daughter told KENS 5.

On Nov. 20, cameras showed Maria leaving the Poteet Flea Market property and later, her purse was found soon after in a creek a mile and a half away. Llamas suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and needs daily medications.

“We are desperately looking for her,” Margie said. “As we're looking for her, she's looking for her own parents."

A reward of $5,000 is still being offered for any information on Maria’s whereabouts.

Another family feeling a loss this weekend is that of Michele Boyd, the mother of three disappeared last year on Thanksgiving Day.

Her family told KENS 5 they did notice a change in her behavior shortly before her disappearance. They said she may have been having some sort of a mental breakdown after she recently separated from her husband.

Boyd's car was found on the east side with a packed luggage inside. Police received few reports stating she was spotted but nothing ever panned out. If you have any information you're asked to call San Antonio police or the Heidi Search Center.

A third San Antonio area mother also vanished without a trace. A year later the young mother's case remains open and the family of Bianca Carrasco is still searching for her.

Her family is desperate for answers and has tried to help investigators by setting up a Facebook and GoFundMe page for tips. However, police said they have no leads.

"She was a very strong woman, she was very passionate about whatever it was she was doing. She was a great mother but of course like all of us we have our own inner demons," Barbara Talamantez, Bianca’s mother told KENS 5 several months after her daughter's disappearance.

On May 1, 2016, Carrasco left home for the last time, leaving behind three children and a brand new nursing degree.

The 29-year old mother of three and an Odessa native lived in San Antonio with her husband in a marriage that San Antonio police said was on the rocks.

Investigators said Carrasco and her husband, Joe Carrasco had an argument the night she disappeared. According to police, she left home and never returned.

KENS 5 checked with police over the last few months and no new tips have led to her whereabouts, but police said Carrasco’s case is still active.

