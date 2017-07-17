Families want justice in Stockton homicides

A Stockton police officer investigates a homicide scene. (Photo: KVTV, KXTV)

The family of a man killed in Stockton got some relief Monday, when two men charged with his homicide are behind bars.

The crime happened in May.

ABC10 wanted to know how many of Stockton's recent homicides are still open cases.

Officer Joe Silva, Stockton Police Public Information Officer, said the city has seen a total of 10 homicides since the start of June. Of those, arrests have been made in only four.

He encouraged anybody with knowledge of any unsolved case to come forward. Tips can even be submitted anonymously on the Stockton Crime Stoppers hotline: 209-946-0600.

The department takes tips through its Facebook page, too.

It was on the department's Facebook page where family members of two recent homicide victims publicly expressed gratitude for the arrest of their loved ones' killers.

July began with a string of deadly days. The second, third, fourth and fifth each had a homicide.

Silva said police don't believe any were connected to one another or gang related.

A homicide on July 13 makes five so far this month, only two of which have had suspects arrested.

June had a total of five homicides. No arrests have been made in three of those.

By the numbers, this year isn't exceptional.

At this time last year, Silva said, Stockton had seen 26 homicides. The city is currently at 24 for the year.

Stockton's record year was 2012, with 71 homicides. Compare that to last year, which saw a total of 49 homicides.

Silva said "it's not unusual" to see an uptick in crime during the summer, "whether it's shootings or homicides or robberies." Those spikes sometimes happen over a holiday weekend, as was the case in the Independence Day weekend string of four deadly days.

