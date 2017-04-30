Family, friends of Aly Yeoman hold 'Hope Vigil'

Alycia Yeoman's family believes she is alive and pleads for her safe return.

Family and friends gathered at 7:30 p.m. at Gridley Starbucks for a "Hope Vigil" for Aly Yeoman. The vigil is in "hopes of a safe return home" for the missing teen.

Alycia "Aly" Yeoman, was last seen March 30th and didn't show up for work the next day. On April 1, farmers in Live Oak found her truck found in an orchard.

Yeoman is five feet, four inches tall and weighs 115 pounds with brown/blonde hair. Yeoman also has braces, a nose ring and a small mole near her left eye. The Gridley-Gings Police Department is working with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office to find Yeoman.

With an FBI reward, private donations, and a GoFundMe, the reward money for Aly's case has increased to $50,000. Anyone with information should call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Sutter County Sherriff's Office at (530) 822-7307.

