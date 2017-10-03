Courtesy of Michelle Vo's Family

On October 2, 2017, at least 59 people were killed in the Las Vegas shooting.

Michelle Vo, 32, of San Jose, was one of them. The insurance agent was attending Route 91 Harvest, a three-day music festival near Mandalay Bay that weekend.

Her brother-in-law Paul Warren organized a GoFundMe in memory of Vo.

"True to Michelle's style, she prepared for this very unlikely event and shared her wishes very specifically with her family," said Warren. Those wishes include a memorial service to give every single person that loved her a chance to share a story or a memory in celebration of her life."

Warren also talked with ABC10's Frances Wang about the type of person Vo was.

"All the best things you could say about someone," said Warren. "She was unbelievably kind. We learned new realms of kindness because of her. Everything she did was for other people."

Vo worked for New York Life Insurance in Los Angeles. Warren said she was constantly recognized with awards for her work.

"All the kindness in her, she put that towards other people and they felt it too," said Warren. "That's why she was so successful."

Warren said Vo loved to travel and explore the world. She took a three-month Eurotrip by herself just recently.

"She had a huge grasp for life," said Warren. "She loved meeting new people and learning new cultures."

Vo was also everybody's friend.

"I've seen her do it with people in Starbucks after 10 seconds in line," said Warren. "She had that warm, welcoming spirit about her."

Vo graduated from UC Davis in 2007 with a degree in marketing. She was very involved in Greek life and was extremely proud to have been an Aggie.

"Her years in Davis definitely defined her," said Warren. "The friends she made there were her family."

Warren adds that in this time of tragedy, the support his family has received from others is making the heartache "manageable."

"The world deserves to know her," said Warren. "She truly loved people."

