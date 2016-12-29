Family of woman shot while driving in Sacramento speaks out

The day before Christmas Eve, 24-year-old Shafiyyah Sade Roberts was shot while driving in Sacramento on Isabel road near Richards boulevard. She died three days later.

Roberts is a mother of two and Sacramento police have no idea who shot her. There were two other people in the car with her and they have not been located. When they arrived on scene Roberts was slumped over, alone, left to die. Her mom Serella Ellis said she wants those people to come forward and say what happened to her daughter.

"I do feel some type a way toward whoever was in the car with my daughter, why would you leave her and not call 911 first? I don't care what the circumstance is," Ellis said.

When SPD was asked if this shooting is gang related, they said they have no idea and do not have any leads. Officials from the department said they have spoken to witnesses but no one has given any information. Community activist Berry Accius led the vigil for Shafiyyah Thursday night.

"They are cowards, because whoever they were targeting they missed and hit woman, and now she is dead. 24 years old, not old enough to see her kids graduate, send them off to college, send them off to high school," Accius said.

Rodgers has two sons and both will be raised by her mother and sister Ranika Moore. Her funeral will be January 6 in Fairfield. The family is still asking for donations and for someone to come forward and contact Sacramento Police (916) 264-5471.

