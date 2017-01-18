KXTV
Close

Family 'OK' after large tree falls on car

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 7:01 PM. PST January 18, 2017

A family of three was extremely lucky as a falling tree crushed their truck, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The incident happened on 19th and X streets.

X street is still blocked off as 19th St. is currently iopen.

Copyright 2016 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories