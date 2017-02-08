Family remembers West Sacramento man killed in wrong-way crash

Fernando Maya died in crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-80 by Northgate.

A West Sacramento family remembers a man who was killed in a wrong-way crash in Natomas.

Fernando Maya was the victim in a crash that happened Tuesday night on I-80 Eastbound by Northgate Boulevard.

According to a CHP press release, officers received a call of a woman driving the wrong way in a Ford Mustang. She was going westbound in the eastbound lane of I-80 at Watt Avenue. Officers immediately began responding to the wrong-way driver in an attempt to prevent a head-on collision from happening.

Shortly after, the suspect sideswiped a Chevrolet Impala near Raley Boulevard and continued going the wrong way on I-80. As the Ford approached Northgate Boulevard it rammed into a white Dodge Challenger, killing both drivers upon impact. The Dodge was driven by a male victim.

(© 2017 KXTV)