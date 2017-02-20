Family reunited with stolen heirloom military medals

Veteran reunited with stolen heirloom military medals (Feb. 20, 2017) (Photo: Yuba City Police Dept.)

Yuba City police credits Facebook with reuniting a family with their stolen heirloom military medals.

The Yuba City Police Department posted Saturday night about their investigation of a home burglary. The department was looking for information on a blue pickup truck, which they said might have had the stolen items placed into it without the tuck owner's knowledge.

The post was shared hundreds of times and according to police it even reached the truck owner, who found the medals and returned them to the department. "The original Facebook post was shared over 430 times," the department said. "Your help is truly what the motto, "Together we protect" means! Thank you!"

The heirlooms were personally returned to the family by Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon.

According to the department, two women and one man were arrested for their involvement in the theft.

