Family ring stolen from soldier's Contra Costa mausoleum

Contra Costa authorities are investigating after a family crest ring was stolen from a soldier's mausoleum.

The East Bay Times reports that the gold ring was reported as stolen from Sean Langevin's mausoleum at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in unincorporated Lafayette after the family went to visit on Christmas Day and noticed it was missing.

Roxane Langevin says the ring was one of the last things her husband shared with their son before he died. The ring is estimated to be worth $500 to $700, but Langevin says to her it's priceless.

Sean Langevin, a member of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade, was killed fighting in Afghanistan in 2007 at the age of 23. His father, Drew, died in August 2015 after a long illness.

