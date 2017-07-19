Family wants answers after Sac State grad contracts hantavirus at Bodie Historic State Park

A Citrus Heights family wants answers after their 22-year-old son contracted hantavirus while working as a park aide at the Bodie, Historic State Park.



Spencer Fry, who graduated in May from Sacramento State, started feeling ill at the end of June. On July 9, his family admitted him to Kaiser Roseville ER, where he spent the next 10 days in critical condition.



On Wednesday, he was in stable condition and his father told ABC10 the hope is that he will be moved to recovery tomorrow.



"Pretty sure he is a survivor!" his father, Curtis Fry, said.



Even so, Fry wants answers. He says the State Parks living conditions for their workers was filled with rodents — a common way that the hantavirus is spread.



A spokesperson for the California State Parks said the investigation is still ongoing and that they cannot yet say whether Fry got the virus from the place he lived.



Following the incident, they inspected the public areas and deemed them safe.



“The health of our employees and the public is our priority," read the State Parks statement. "As such, we took precautions and worked with the Mono County Health Department. On July 10, a public health officer conducted an inspection of all the areas where employees and the public have access and deemed them safe to remain open."

