Faraday Future's ability to build its electric cars is questioned

Source: Faraday Future

Faraday Future’s new electric car promises to beat Tesla at its own game – if they can build it.

The passenger vehicle, dubbed the FF 91, was released at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. It’s a four-door sedan that’s promising 1,000 horsepower and a range of 378 miles. The Gardena, California-based company also says it goes from 50 percent to full charge in under four and a half hours.

There are questions, however, as to whether the company can actually bring the FF 91 to market.

Faraday Future stopped construction at its billion-dollar plant in Nevada in November. Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz says he’s concerned about the company’s financial ability to complete the project.

“Faraday claimed it was the end of phase one; the treasurer’s office believes it was because he didn’t pay his bills. We have a letter in our file proving that,” Schwartz said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Faraday Future is in discussions with the city of Vallejo to redevelop the city’s North Mare Island, which was formerly home to a naval shipyard. The company’s six-month exclusive negotiating agreement with the city expired in early December, but Vallejo City Council approved a 90-day extension of the agreement.

In May, Vallejo City Manager Dan Keen told ABC10 the project could bring hundreds if not thousands of jobs to the city.

“This is not going to be a deal where the city is looking to receive a whole lot of money for the property as much as we’re looking to receive a whole lot of investment in our community,” Keen said at the time.

When Schwartz was asked what advice he’d give the city of Vallejo regarding Faraday Future, he laughed – and told them to do their due diligence.

“Ask yourself: One, does Faraday have the money to complete the project? If they don’t, does their financial backer have the money? Do they have the expertise to build the facility?” Schwartz said.

Faraday Future did not respond to ABC10’s request for comment.

Copyright 2016 KXTV