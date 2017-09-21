KXTV
Close

Farm-to-fork in Sacramento

Bill Bird is the executive director of the Sacramento County Farm Bureau. (Sept. 20, 2017)

KXTV 7:23 AM. PDT September 21, 2017

Sacramento County may not be the biggest grower in the region, but its agricultural output is greater than 25 other states.

Click here to explore the region's top crops

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories