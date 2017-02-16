KXTV
Fatal hit-and-run on Richards Blvd.

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 8:29 PM. PST February 16, 2017

A fatal hit-and-run occurred between a vehicle and pedestrian on Richards Blvd. and North 7th street, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Traffic is closed on Richards Blvd. and the light rail is affected.

