Fatal hit-and-run on Richards Boulevard

A fatal hit-and-run occurred between a vehicle and pedestrian on Richards Boulevard and North 7th street, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Traffic is closed on Richards Boulevard and the light rail is affected.

SPD on scene fatal hit & run, veh v pedestrian Richards Bl/North 7th. Traffic closed on Richards Bl. Light Rail affected. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/hT6BMmSByt — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 17, 2017

