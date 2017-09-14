Fatal hit and run slows traffic in Folsom

Scene of accident in Folsom. (Photo: Courtesy: Folsom Police Department)

Police expect the area of East Bidwell at Oak Avenue to be closed for a few hours after a fatal hit-and-run at that intersection.

According to a Facebook post by the FPD, Oak Avenue Parkway westbound is also closed between South Lexington and East Bidwell. The partial closure will be in effect until about 9 am.

A suspect has been arrested. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

