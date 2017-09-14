Father arrested in deaths of 3 children in West Sacramento

(Photo: ABC10)

Police say the man arrested in the killings of three children inside a Northern California apartment was the children's father.

West Sacramento Police Sgt. Roger Kinney says 33-year-old Robert Hodges was taken into custody after midnight Thursday.

Kinney says neighbors called 911 to report a domestic violence incident involving Hodges and his wife and that as officers were en route, a second call came in reporting the killings.

He says the mother witnessed Hodges kill the children, and that she was a victim of domestic violence. Kinney said that he didn't know the extent of her injuries.

"Obviously, she's traumatized, and it's going to take some time to find out what's going on," Kinney said.

The children's names, ages and genders have not been released.

Kinney said a chaplain will be sent out to help neighbors of the victims and grief counselors will be made available to the officers who responded to the scene, as well as the Washington Unified School District, Kinney said.

"The officers are absolutely impacted, along with the firefighters, and certainly the family, the neighbors," he said. "It's horrific and it's very difficult to deal with."

If you or anyone you know might be a victim of domestic violence, there are resources available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224.

