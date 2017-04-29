Father of missing Yuba College Student: 'We're not giving up'

Alycia Yeoman is Daniel's only child. She's been missing for a month and he is hoping someone comes forward with answers.

It's been exactly one month since Alycia 'Aly' Yeoman didn't show up for work. Her family and friends knew right then and there something was wrong.

The 20-year-old Yuba College student from Gridley hasn't been heard from or seen since. She was last seen leaving a home on Romero Street in Yuba City. The FBI searched the home, but no details of the search have been released.

Alleged ransom messages to Aly's family turned out to be a hoax.

Her truck and cellphone were found in an orchard in Live Oak. Surveillance cameras show her truck going down the levee into the orchard, but her family doesn't believe that was her driving.

"We just want Aly home," said Daniel Yeoman, speaking out for the first time publicly about his daughter's disappearance with ABC10's Frances Wang.

Daniel admits he's not a talkative person, and to talk about his little girl is even more difficult. But he's doing so because he wants to keep her name and face out there, hopeful that someone will come forward with information.

"We're not giving up. We believe in our hearts that she's still alive," said Daniel. "And we'll find her. She will be home."

Aly is Daniel's only child, and going through their photos, it's clear that she is a daddy's girl. Aly played soccer in high school and she and her dad would often go to San Francisco Giants' games together.

For this father whose daughter is his whole world, this all still feels like a nightmare.

Daniel, Aly's uncle Darin, and her grandparents David and Nancy pointed out different parts of their property that sparked childhood memories of Aly growing up on their family farm in Gridley. There were signs she painted and her handprint plastered on the barn. Trees, fruits, everything seemed to bring back a memory.

"She used to help me fertilized trees back here," reminisced David, "She helped prune too. She worked hard."

The family has been gathering around a bonfire every day since Aly went missing to pray, to cry, and try to make sense of it all. Family members from Southern California, Washington, Arizona, and even the east coast have been coming back and forth to support Aly's father and grandparents who live in Gridley.

"We're basically trying to put the pieces together. Trying to get this puzzle solved," said David. "As each day goes on, it gets more concerning.

The family has been going through so many emotions. Hope has been a strong one.

"At some point from that sort of emotional part [transitioned into] we gotta find her. Every night, we're brainstorming. We know she was at the house," said Darin. "Every night, we're going through that stuff...and every morning. And every afternoon."

With signs of Aly all around, Daniel is the one having the hardest time. Even though she's not physically with him, every night, before he goes to sleep, he still goes into her bedroom to say goodnight and 'I love you.'

With an FBI reward, private donations, and a GoFundMe, the reward money for Aly's case has increased to $50,000. Anyone with information should call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Sutter County Sherriff's Office at (530) 822-7307.

