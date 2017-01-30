FBI offering $20k for Nor Cal 'Khaki Bandit'

(Photo: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

Have you seen the "Khaki Bandit"?

The FBI is offering $20,000 to anyone with any information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who is suspected with robbing nine Northern California banks.

The bureau said the suspect is a man in his 20's or 30's and is five feet, eight inches to six feet tall. He is believed to have a slender build and dark hair.

The man is suspected to have allegedly robbed the following banks:

Oct. 29, 2013; Umpqua Bank located at 3271 Browns Valley Road in Napa.

Jan. 10, 2014; Umpqua Bank located at 3271 Browns Valley Road in Napa.

Feb. 21, 2014; Westamerica Bank located at 13751 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen

July 28, 2014; American River Bank located at 26395 Buckhorn Ridge in Pioneer

Oct. 27, 2014; Bank of Rio Vista located at 14211 River Road in Walnut Grove

July 13, 2015; Liberty Bank located at 6230 Highway 9 in Felton

May 9, 2016; Umpqua Bank, 641 Main Street in Weaverville

May 9, 2016; Tri-Counties Bank in Durham

Oct. 13, 2016, Umpqua Bank located at 540 Amanda Street in Arbuckle.

During each robbery, the FBI said the man had a gun and demanded money from bank tellers.

If anyone has any information about this man, they are asked to visit the FBI's Wanted Bank Robber website. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call 911.

