Feinstein warns of severe California fire season

(Credit: Getty Images)

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says California's wildfire season could be more severe than last year, with nearly 30,000 acres already burned.



Feinstein commented Thursday as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and firefighters with other agencies work to contain fires that have erupted around the state.



The winter's heavy rains spawned heavy growth that has dried out in an early summer heat wave and is ready to burn.



Feinstein says the overabundance of that fuel along with the millions of trees that died during years of drought has created what she calls "a potentially catastrophic scenario."



Among active new blazes are a 700-acre wildfire burning on the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base and in neighboring San Clemente and a 630-acre blaze on the Mariposa County foothills of the western Sierra Nevada. Firefighters just started battling flames in Calabasas.

