Female body found along the shores of the Alameda Creek

A woman's body was found Thursday evening along the shores of Alameda Creek in Fremont.

In a press release from the Alameda County Sheriff's Department, the body was found close to Coyote Hills in the Ardenwood area of Fremont. After removing the body, law enforcement believed the body has been in the water and elements for some time.

The body has not yet been identified, however, Jayda Jenkins went missing on Jan. 21, 2017, after being involved in a collision in the Niles Canyon. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the family to notify them of the possible finding.

The release states no further information will be available until the Alameda County Sheriff and Coroner conduct their investigation as well as positively identify the female victim.

