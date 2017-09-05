Female body recovered in the Sacramento River on Labor Day

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

A female body was discovered in the American River on Labor Day and now deputies are asking for help identifying the victim.

According to a Facebook post by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called by a fisherman around 4 p.m. saying he found the body near the town of Isleton. Upon arrival, deputies — assisted by members of the Sheriff’s Department Marine Enforcement Detail and fire department personnel — recovered the body.

The coroner's office will now attempt to determine the identity of the victim.

The Sheriff’s Department asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to contact the department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

