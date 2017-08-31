Harley Quinn Crazy Coaster coming to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in 2018. (Photo: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom)

A brand-new roller coaster is coming to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, featuring technology not used anywhere else in the world.

The Harley Quinn Crazy Coaster is the world’s first dual looping coaster.

The ride features two trains on a figure eight track. The dueling trains race forward and backwards, flipping riders head-over-heels 12 times.

What makes this ride truly unique is the “high five” flybys. That’s when the two trains pass each other at a combined speed of 70 miles per hour.

We could keep explaining the ride to you, but to get a better idea check out the video.

The Crazy Coaster is scheduled to open in spring 2018. You can track its progress on Discovery Kingdom’s website.

Fans of the theme park will also want to check out its flash sale on season passes. From August 31-September 4, season passes are on sale for $54.99. That price includes admission for the rest of 2017 and all of 2018 plus some other upgrades.

© 2017 KXTV-TV